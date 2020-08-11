1/
Mary Jane HANSLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THANK YOU The family of Mary Jane Hansler would like to thank Dr. Hope and Dr. Oliverio for their medical care of our mother over the years. To Frank and the team who delivered her medication from Shoppers Drug Mart, the Paramedics who took her to the Welland Hospital and the Emergency Staff who cares for her in the last hours of her life. We thank Tina and Staff at Pelham Funeral home for their care of Ma before, during and after the funeral. Further Thanks to Rev. Marian Raynard of North Pelham First Presbyterian Church for her service at the Home and Interment and thanks to Jack Moyer and Board of North Pelham Cemetery who gave the family permission to hold a meal and family gathering in the eastern field of the cemetery. Whenever you see a cat, dog, cotton tail, or song bird think of Mary for she loved all God's creatures great and small.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved