THANK YOU The family of Mary Jane Hansler would like to thank Dr. Hope and Dr. Oliverio for their medical care of our mother over the years. To Frank and the team who delivered her medication from Shoppers Drug Mart, the Paramedics who took her to the Welland Hospital and the Emergency Staff who cares for her in the last hours of her life. We thank Tina and Staff at Pelham Funeral home for their care of Ma before, during and after the funeral. Further Thanks to Rev. Marian Raynard of North Pelham First Presbyterian Church for her service at the Home and Interment and thanks to Jack Moyer and Board of North Pelham Cemetery who gave the family permission to hold a meal and family gathering in the eastern field of the cemetery. Whenever you see a cat, dog, cotton tail, or song bird think of Mary for she loved all God's creatures great and small.



