Mary Jane "MJ" Tigert, age 82, died peacefully at her home in Breman, ME on November 18, 2020. She was surrounded by friends and family. Mary Jane was born July 5, 1938 in Livermore Falls, ME. She married Douglas Tigert August 31, 1962 and the two celebrated their 57th anniversary this summer. Theirs was a lifelong bond of love and support. They spent many years travelling the globe enjoying many adventures together and with family and friends. Mary Jane graduated from Nursing School at St Catherine's General Hospital in St Catherine's, Ontario, Canada. She then graduated from University of Western Ontario with a degree in Nursing Administration. After graduation she worked at Mass General, in Boston, MA. She built close friendships everywhere she went, and spent her life sharing her boundless love with others. Mary Jane gave up her nursing career to raise her two daughters, Sandra and Susan, and support her husband, Douglas, as he pursued his career both in teaching at the University of Toronto and owning his own business, which required him to be away from his family frequently. Mary Jane was devoted to her community and family wherever she lived, from Toronto, to the Hague, Holland, where the family spent a year, to Sudbury, MA and finally to the coast of Maine, which Mary Jane loved best. Some of Mary Jane's favorite activities included volunteering at the Bremen Library and helping with their annual plant sale; decorating and assisting with the Bremen Volunteer Fire Department's Annual Christmas Wreath Sale (which family and friends looked forward to getting every year), and in the summer, one of her granddaughter's favorite's - Chocolate Sunday! As her husband Douglas was a long-time Rotarian, Mary Jane often hosted Rotary exchange student events and helped with other Rotary events. Mary Jane also greatly enjoyed her time as a member of the Red Hat Society. In recent years, Mary Jane gave most of her time toward looking after her mother, Louise Quattrocchi and more recently Douglas, as her nursing training has never left her. She was proud of her daughter Sandra (Tigert) Konstadinidis of Roswell, GA, her son-in-law Bill, and granddaughters Caitlin and Victoria; and her daughter Susan (Tigert) Burnett of Bethlehem, PA, her son-in-law Ronald, and granddaughters Abigail, Lydia and Isabelle as well as her sister Laurel and brothers John and Larry and her many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father Samuel Quattrocchi, mother Louise Quattrocchi and brother John Quattrocchi. In lieu of a memorial service, a memorial donation in Mary Jane's honor can be made to the Breman Library Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 163, Breman, ME 04551.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store