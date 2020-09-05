1939-2020 A very special and treasured woman has all too suddenly passed away. She lived her life filled with enthusiasm and joy, learning and laughter. Devoted to her Thompson family and her beloved Port Colborne family of friends, Mary Jeanne Thompson slipped quietly through that thin veil to rejoin her parents, Walter and Clara (Massel) and her brothers Donald, Gerald and Terry in the evening of Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Welland Hospital, Niagara Health System, due to complications of coronary heart disease. Born May 31, 1939, Mary Jeanne grew up in Hamilton, Ontario, graduated from Loretto Academy and joined the Loretto Convent in Toronto (IBVM) to launch her long career in teaching. After 12 blessed years as Sister Michaela, she left the convent but continued teaching many hundreds of children and their children at Holy Cross, St. John Bosco and St. Patrick's schools in Port Colborne until she retired. Mary Jeanne loved music, her garden and her gym buddies. A cat lover until the end, Mary Jeanne was a one woman SPCA for countless feline friends. She leaves behind to sadly mourn while celebrating her life, brothers Patrick (Donna Gray), Paul (MaryAnn Hudecki), nephews and niece Michael (Cheryl), Peter (Sandy), Terri (Karen), Josh (Karen), Matt (Molly), Simon, Ben and her dear friends, Diane (Joseph Tessier-Mollica), Sheila Mater, and Kelly and Jeff Bull and family and a multitude of life long friends, dear neighbours and students. There will be no visitation for the safety of all concerned. Due to Covid-19 precautions and restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, Port Colborne on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Father Wesley Woloszyn as celebrant. All in attendance must wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. Private interment at a later date at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hamilton. While normally we would all gather to talk, sing and celebrate the life of Mary Jeanne, regrettably we can't. If you are able, expressions of sympathy in her name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, your local SPCA or animal shelter, or a charity of choice
would be appreciated. In remembrance of Mary Jeanne, please hug yourself and your loved ones, be kind to strangers and open your hearts to seekers everywhere, be they stray people or animals. Arrangements entrusted to DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com