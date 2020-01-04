Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary GAREC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Josephina GAREC

Add a Memory
Mary Josephina GAREC Obituary
Peacefully, at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Grimsby on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in her 82nd year. Mary Garec predeceased by her parents Matthew and Mary Garec. Lovingly remembered by her brother Steve and his wife Joanne Garec. Sadly missed by her nieces , nephews and their families. Predeceased by her brothers Matthew, John and Mike. Friends are welcome to join the family for a Memorial Service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 612 George Street Dunnville. Donations in memory to the Kingdom Hall would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -