Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
Mary Josephina GAREC

Mary Josephina GAREC Obituary
Peacefully, at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Grimsby on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in her 82nd year. Mary Garec predeceased by her parents Matthew and Mary Garec. Lovingly remembered by her brother Steve and his wife Joanne Garec. Sadly missed by her nieces , nephews and their families. Predeceased by her brothers Matthew, John and Mike. Friends are welcome to join the family for a Memorial Service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 612 George Street Dunnville. Donations in memory to the Kingdom Hall would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com
