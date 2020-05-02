Sadly, we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, Mary Nadon (nee Fagan), on April 20, 2020, at Chippawa Creek at Bella Care Centre Niagara Falls. Born in St. John's, Newfoundland, to loving parents John and Johanna (nee Madigan) Fagan, on September 3, 1924, she grew up with her 7 brothers and sisters, Jim (Kathleen), Richard (Bernie), Jack (Rita), Nell Trainor (Jack), Margaret (Steve) Manning, Bren (Florence), and Sheila (Mike) Nolan. Mary was a beautiful war bride with a lovely singing voice. She captured Daniel Nadon's heart and shared her married life with her "Danny Boy" for 58 years. As a military wife and beyond, she raised her family and set up a loving household on 74 separate occasions, until Danny's death in 2002. Over a span of 10 decades, Mary shared many wonderful times with her brothers and sisters, her many nieces and nephews and of course her children and grandchildren. We will all cherish each and every loving memory of her. A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, Nannie, great and great-great Nannie she is survived and remembered by her sister, Sheila (Mike) Nolan; her children, Janet Nadon, Daniel Nadon, Mary Lou Levesque, Bob (Jan) Nadon, and Maureen (Johnny) Rzasa; her 16 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Bella for their professional and compassionate care of our Mother for the past 2 years. Mary will rest with her husband in the McMaster University crypt, honouring those who have donated their remains to medical science, located in Bayview Cemetery in Burlington, Ontario. Celebration of Life will be planned when COVID 19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be shared on Mary's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 2, 2020.