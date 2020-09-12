1/1
Mary LACKO
1919 - 2020
September 3, 1919 - September 9, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Brierwood Gardens LTC facility in Brantford in her 102nd year. Dear Wife of the late Joseph Sr. (1985), beloved Mother of the late Julius (1944), and Grandmother of the late Ryan Lacko (2013). Loving Mother of Joseph and his wife Nancy, daughter-in-law Anna Lacko and son Steve from Welland. She will be dearly missed by her Grandchildren Christine and Jaffer Davison, Gregory Lacko and wife Krystal Taylor, Erica and Rob Higgins and Juliet Lacko and her five Great-Grandchildren Tasnim, Ameena, Hamza, Leopold and Ruby. We would like to thank Brierwood Gardens for the compassionate care they showed our Mother for the past two and a half years. Friends will be received at the TOLL FUNERAL HOME, 55 Charing Cross Street, Brantford on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. Please be advised that masks or face coverings are mandatory and social distancing protocols will be in place. Due to COVID-19, the service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Muscular Dystrophy Canada. www.tollfh.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
