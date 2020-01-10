Home

Mary Lou (Putney) Bertran

Mary Lou (Putney) Bertran Obituary
Mary Lou passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on January 7, 2020. Cherished wife of Elliot "Ed". Proud mother of William Nelson Lamb. Her legacy will live on in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by the members of the Bertran family. Predeceased by her first husband James Raymond Lamb and her son James Neal Lamb. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. The family will receive friends on Saturday January 11th from 130 until the time of services in the chapel at 2:30. Please consider making donations to a in memory of Mary Lou.
