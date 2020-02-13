|
|
Day, Mary Louise (nee McAulley) It is with great sadness that the family of Mary announce her unexpected passing on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 59. Loving mother of Keifer (Kristin) and Madison (Kyle). Predeceased by her son Michael (2007). Cherished grandmother of Michael and Lucas. Dear sister of Eileen Ferguson and dear aunt of Sean and Matthew. Forever missed by Brenda and Les. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Ellen McAulley and her brother Frank. Friends will be received by the family from 1-3:00 pm on Friday, February 14th at the PEDLAR FUNERAL HOME, 1292 Pelham Street, Fonthill. The funeral to honour Mary's life will begin at 3:00 pm. Interment will take place on a later date at Victoria Lawn Cemetery, St. Catharines. Online condolences can be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 13, 2020