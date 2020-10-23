1/1
Mary Louise Houtby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are sadden to announce the passing of Mary peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at the age of 95 years. She has gone to be reunited with her husband Don. Cherished mother of Donna (Randy). Mary will be sadly missed by sister-in-law Bernice Hardy and brother-in-law Keith Houtby (Ann). Predeceased by her sisters Jean, Marjorie and Irene and brothers Charlie, Nelson and Lewis. Mary was born in Huntsville and moved to Niagara in the early 1940s as a Farmerette where she met and married Don. She continued working as a homemaker and in the farming industry. She was an active member of the Jordan Station United Church and the local Centennial Choirs. An avid Blue Jays fan, she was known for telling them what they were doing wrong. Mary enjoyed reading, playing cards and puzzles. A skilled baker and cake decorator, she made special occasions and wedding cakes for her family and friends throughout her life. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private Funeral Service at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Canadian Cancer Society. Please share your condolences, photos and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved