We are sadden to announce the passing of Mary peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at the age of 95 years. She has gone to be reunited with her husband Don. Cherished mother of Donna (Randy). Mary will be sadly missed by sister-in-law Bernice Hardy and brother-in-law Keith Houtby (Ann). Predeceased by her sisters Jean, Marjorie and Irene and brothers Charlie, Nelson and Lewis. Mary was born in Huntsville and moved to Niagara in the early 1940s as a Farmerette where she met and married Don. She continued working as a homemaker and in the farming industry. She was an active member of the Jordan Station United Church and the local Centennial Choirs. An avid Blue Jays fan, she was known for telling them what they were doing wrong. Mary enjoyed reading, playing cards and puzzles. A skilled baker and cake decorator, she made special occasions and wedding cakes for her family and friends throughout her life. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private Funeral Service at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Canadian Cancer Society
. Please share your condolences, photos and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca