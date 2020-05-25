Passed away peacefully at home on May 20, 2020, in her 86th year. She is survived by her loving Husband of 65 years, Benjamin James Sanko. Mary is survived by her beloved children: Terry Sanko and Patti Reilly, Rick Sanko and Patti-Jo Goss-Sanko and Susan Sanko Donnelly and Terry Diakiw. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Muir McGowan and Mary Talbot; her sister, Pat Fyke and her brother, Bill McGowan. She is survived by her brother Bob (Karen) McGowan, her sisters Linda (the late Jim) Parsons and Sharon (Frank) Fazarri, her sisters-in-law, Elvie (the late Albert) Sanko and Ilona McGowan. Mary's grandchildren are Brian, Marci and David (Tiffany) Sanko, Barbie Goss, Rebecca McQuiggan (Christoper Clow), Brogen Diakiw and Reilly Morris. Mary's great grandchildren are, Cori and Brooklyn Sanko, Anthony Gagnon and Hailey Sanko, Joshua, Isaac and Liam McQuiggan, Benjamin Clow, Whitney Goss and Caleb Diakiw. Mary is also survived by many loving cousins, nephews, nieces, friends and families of all. Affectionately known as Mary Lou, she worked for many years as an Office Secretary at Port Colborne High School. She volunteered for the Canadian Cancer Society for over 35 years, and many years with the Heart and Stroke Foundation and Portal Village. Mary was also an active member of the Friends Over 55. Mary Lou loved music and dancing and enjoyed many happy years with the local line dancing community. She also enjoyed many years of participating with her Ladies groups, the Whales and the Sunshine Club. Mary became Mother to many and will be greatly missed. Godspeed. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held at the Davidson Funeral Home, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on, Tuesday, March 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Peter Walton officiating. Rite of Committal will take place at Mount St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. Online guest registration and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 25, 2020.