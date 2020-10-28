Lucy Smith was called home in her 90th year on Monday, October 26th, 2020 after many years of battling cancer. A devoted grandmother, through her tribulations, the one thing that could always make her smile was pictures of her family. She is predeceased by her much loved grandson Grant Smith, brothers John, Joseph and Alfred Luciani, sisters Mary Macoretta and Ann Keighan and devoted partner Leo Sarafinchan. She is survived by her son, Richard (LeeAnn) Smith, grandson Fraser and precious granddaughters, Scarlett and Lara. Special friend of Robin Dowling. Heartfelt thanks to the ever-patient Dr. P. Pringle and the wonderful, caring staff at Extendicare. Cremation has taken place with private interment. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church and may be made through the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold.