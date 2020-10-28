1/1
Mary Lucia "Lucy" SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy Smith was called home in her 90th year on Monday, October 26th, 2020 after many years of battling cancer. A devoted grandmother, through her tribulations, the one thing that could always make her smile was pictures of her family. She is predeceased by her much loved grandson Grant Smith, brothers John, Joseph and Alfred Luciani, sisters Mary Macoretta and Ann Keighan and devoted partner Leo Sarafinchan. She is survived by her son, Richard (LeeAnn) Smith, grandson Fraser and precious granddaughters, Scarlett and Lara. Special friend of Robin Dowling. Heartfelt thanks to the ever-patient Dr. P. Pringle and the wonderful, caring staff at Extendicare. Cremation has taken place with private interment. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church and may be made through the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved