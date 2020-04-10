Home

Mary Madeline (Susie) Bates

Mary Madeline (Susie) Bates Obituary
Passed away surrounded by her family Wednesday April 8, 2020. Loving wife of Bob (Bubba) for over 60 years. Left to mourn are her children, Kelly (Brad Minor), Robin (Pat Morrissey), Dan (Cheryl), Drew (Joy Allinson). Predeceased by son Paul (April 2019). Grammi to grandchildren Hilary, Ben, Michaella, Anneliese, Kelsey (Rob), Regan and Clarise. She will be missed by her siblings Joan (Al Flindall), Kitty (Ron McClelland), Louise (Paul Kirkness), Michelle (late Chuck Johnson), Tom (Felicia). Sister in law of Ruth (late Ted Bates), Nancy (Bob Albu), Peggy Herbert (late Chuck). Predeceased by siblings Des, Bud (Mary), Lorraine Carlson, sister in law Patricia (Barrett). Many thanks to Dr. Cameron Phillips and his team at The Walker Family Cancer Center. Special thanks to Dr. Bernhard Volz for his care and compassion. A private family celebration of her life will take place at a later date. If desired, please consider a donation to the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 10, 2020
