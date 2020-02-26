|
On February 21, 2020 in her 87th year our mom peacefully passed away at Henley House with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Ronald James Scott (2013) of 55 years. A dedicated mother who will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Jackie (Adam) and son Bob (Sharlene). Cherished Gramma of Kyle, Melissa, Emily, Colin (Jess) and Cameron, who always made her smile. Predeceased by her brother George and sisters Nina (George), Ida (Andy), Zena (Jim) and Tillie (Hugh). Mary was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba where she graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Boniface School of Nursing in 1954. Mary worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Boniface Hospital as well as the St. Catharines General and Hotel Dieu Hospital. She had a great love of animals, and enjoyed watching the squirrels, birds and rabbits in the sunroom of their home with our dad, their two cats and a good cup of tea. Some of her many interests included: tennis, curling and traveling. She was also previously a member of the Gyrette's Club. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be forever missed by her family. The family would like to thank the staff of Henley House for the care and kindness they showed Mary during her time there. Also, a heartfelt thank you to Jo, Elsa and Marissa for all the love and care they provided to our mom. In keeping with Mary's wishes cremation has already taken place. Family and friends may visit at George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, Ontario, on Friday February 28, 2020, from 11:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. A private inurnment will take place at Victoria Lawn Cemetery after the visitation. In lieu of flowers Mary's family would appreciate donations to the Lincoln County Humane Society or a .
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 26, 2020