Surrounded by love and family, it is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our mother, Mary Mamros (Stunda) on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Mary was born in Lekart, Czechoslovakia in 1934 to Anna and Frank Stunda and came to Canada at the young age of 2 years old. She was the youngest of 4 siblings - Anne Mikolasek (2009), Julius Stunda (1995) and John. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, in 2014. She was the deeply loved and cherished mother to Carol (Tom) Austerberry and Rick (Claudia) Mamros. Fiercely proud Baba to Steven (Kristy) Austerberry and Lindsay (Tyler) Phillips. Adoring Baba to four loving great-grandchildren, Emily and Liam Austerberry and Hailey and Dylan Phillips. She was also Aunt to several nieces and nephews. Throughout her years, family and friends were treated to Mary's baking (best tortes and cream horns ever), cooking (perogy and cabbage rolls - delicious), sewing, quilting, knitting (Mom kept all her kids warm with the many hand-made quilts and afghans that will continue to wrap us in her love). Mom was our warrior - so many health challenges along her journey - surviving breast cancer, open heart surgery, and during it all, continued to be the backbone of our family, where her strength really shone through while caring for Joe during his battle with Alzheimer's. She continued to be comforted by her faith, and was a longstanding member of the Catholic Women's League at the Parish of St. Kevin as well as holding membership in the Slovak League - Branch #23 and Slovak Seniors Club. We cherish all the moments and celebrations we had with Mom ...enjoying trips to the Casino, playing bingo with her great grandkids, supervising us all while she tried to teach us how to make and bake some of our favourite foods. We're thankful for the friendship and support from everyone, especially Anne Csele, who we could always count on to end our conversation on a happy note. Special thanks to the staff at Paramed and the VON for taking such good care of Mom so that we could keep her comfortable at home. Donations in memory of Mary may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of one's choice
Private arrangements entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street. In keeping within Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home, Church and Cemetery.
