1/
Mary Margaret CAMP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away Peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Donald Camp . Cherished mother of David Wilcox (Carol) , Rose Walls, Beverley Cutler (Tim) , Roger Wilcox (Jeannette) , Wendy Wilcox-Piccinni (Joe) and Nancy Ives (Fred). Loving sister of Harold Dohn, Patricia Smith (Gerry), Lorna Shuert (Sheldon) George Dohn (Judy) and Jim Dohn (Beth). She will be dearly missed by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary is predeceased by her parents Percival and Mary Dohn, her daughter Margaret Wilcox, her brothers John and David Dohn. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved