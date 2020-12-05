Passed away Peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Donald Camp . Cherished mother of David Wilcox (Carol) , Rose Walls, Beverley Cutler (Tim) , Roger Wilcox (Jeannette) , Wendy Wilcox-Piccinni (Joe) and Nancy Ives (Fred). Loving sister of Harold Dohn, Patricia Smith (Gerry), Lorna Shuert (Sheldon) George Dohn (Judy) and Jim Dohn (Beth). She will be dearly missed by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary is predeceased by her parents Percival and Mary Dohn, her daughter Margaret Wilcox, her brothers John and David Dohn. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
