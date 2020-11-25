1/
Mary Margaret SMITH
1935-05-02 - 2020-11-24
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It has pleased the Lord at His time to take home His Child Mary Margaret Smith on Monday, November 23, 2020 in her 86th year. Resident of Chapel Heights and formerly of Stamford Estates Retirement Home. Mary was the loving wife of Bill for 63 years. Mary will lovingly be remembered by her dear children David (Susan), Jim (Sharon), Diane (Chris) and Marian (Randy). She has left a legacy of love to 10 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. She is survived by brothers Tom (Valerie) and John (late Karen) and sisters Isabel, Doris (John) and Edith (Ian). Mary was in happy fellowship for many years at the Oakwood Gospel Hall in Niagara Falls. Many thanks to the caring staff of Chapel Heights. Under current pandemic conditions, provincial restrictions limit the number of guests at visitations, funerals and interments. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. For the following visitation times, funeral service and interment; relatives and friends who wish to attend must RSVP online at https://www.morseandson.com/memorials/mary-smith/4436321/index.php Available times for visitation are on Thursday, November 26 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, November 27 from 1-2 p.m. at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls, funeral service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with interment at Fairview Cemetery to follow. Visit thebao.ca or call the funeral home for further information. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to Gospel Trust Canada or M.S.C. Canada. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morse & Son Funeral Home
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morse & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved