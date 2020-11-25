It has pleased the Lord at His time to take home His Child Mary Margaret Smith on Monday, November 23, 2020 in her 86th year. Resident of Chapel Heights and formerly of Stamford Estates Retirement Home. Mary was the loving wife of Bill for 63 years. Mary will lovingly be remembered by her dear children David (Susan), Jim (Sharon), Diane (Chris) and Marian (Randy). She has left a legacy of love to 10 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. She is survived by brothers Tom (Valerie) and John (late Karen) and sisters Isabel, Doris (John) and Edith (Ian). Mary was in happy fellowship for many years at the Oakwood Gospel Hall in Niagara Falls. Many thanks to the caring staff of Chapel Heights. Under current pandemic conditions, provincial restrictions limit the number of guests at visitations, funerals and interments. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. For the following visitation times, funeral service and interment; relatives and friends who wish to attend must RSVP online at https://www.morseandson.com/memorials/mary-smith/4436321/index.php
Available times for visitation are on Thursday, November 26 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, November 27 from 1-2 p.m. at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls, funeral service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with interment at Fairview Cemetery to follow. Visit thebao.ca
or call the funeral home for further information. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to Gospel Trust Canada or M.S.C. Canada. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com