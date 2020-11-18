89, passed away peacefully on November 11,2020 at Welland General Hospital. Predeceased by parents Paul and Mary Pipis, husband George Mason and a brother. Mary loved her cats and took great pleasure in the outdoors, tending her garden and feeding the wild birds. She will be greatly missed by her friends and neighbors. Mary wished to be cremated and there will be no formal services. Memorial donations in Mary's honour to the Niagara Falls Humane Society would be appreciated. On-line tribute and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 18, 2020.