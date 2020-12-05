Mary (May) Patricia Schaubel (nee Commanda) proud member of Algonquins of Pikwàkangàn First Nation. With great sadness we announce that after a sudden diagnosis with pneumonia and cancer, Mary passed away surrounded by her daughters on November 30, 2020 at Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 64. Mary will be forever cherished by her daughters, Michelle (Bill) Kapitanchuk (nee Ferrante), Jennifer and Janet (The Bandit) Ferrante. Loving grandma to Walker and Logan Kapitanchuk, Talon Ferrante, and Avery and Kaitlyn Stewart. Pre-deceased by her birth mother Marie Commanda/Amikons. Missed by her adoptive parents, William "Bill" and Patricia "Pat" Schaubel, and all her brothers and sisters. Remembered by her dear friends Warren "Dude" Delong and Gail Seward and family, as well as her loyal dog, Echo. Mary will be missed by all and remembered forever. The family would like to thank the ICU team, Dr. Malcolm and Dr. Madison for their care and support through this difficult time. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to Project Share would be appreciated by the family, and online condolences may be shared on Mary's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com
. She is at peace now to join her many loved ones who passed before her and meet her grandson Kaden Kapitanchuk.