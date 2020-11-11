1/1
Mary Neil
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Henley House on Monday, November 9, 2020, in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Jae. Dear mother of Susan Nojonen (Timo), Terry (Diana) and Janice Neil. She will be missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Survived by her daughter-in-law Janet. She is predeceased by her sons Randy and Peter (Karen) and grandson Timothy Nojonen. Mary was an avid knitter making many things. Cremation has taken place. A service to celebrate Mary's life will take place at a later date. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved