Peacefully at Henley House on Monday, November 9, 2020, in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Jae. Dear mother of Susan Nojonen (Timo), Terry (Diana) and Janice Neil. She will be missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Survived by her daughter-in-law Janet. She is predeceased by her sons Randy and Peter (Karen) and grandson Timothy Nojonen. Mary was an avid knitter making many things. Cremation has taken place. A service to celebrate Mary's life will take place at a later date. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca