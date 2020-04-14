|
Passed away peacefully at the Welland General Hospital on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 89, after a brief illness. Beloved wife for 61 years of the late Anthony Pan (February 2016). Cherished mother of Jerry Pan (Carol, predeceased), Darlene Kornya (Gary) and Susan Diamond (Bill). Proud and loving grandmother of Jeremy, Jessica, Justin, Matthew, Melanie (Mathew Slater), Michael, Kristin (Sean Ainsworth) and Joshua and grand dog Monty. Mary was predeceased by her mother and father, Mary and John Janes and her brother John. Mary lived most of her life in her beloved city of Niagara Falls. Mary was a homemaker who devoted her life to her family. She was very proud of her Slovak heritage and we enjoyed many delicious European meals. She was an avid reader, especially mystery novels and loved to spend time in her beautiful gardens. Most of all she loved her family and especially her grandchildren who she was devoted to. Dear Babe, your memory will live on in all of our hearts forever. Many thanks to the nurses and staff at Seasons Retirement Home in Welland for taking such good care of her. A private family interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Walker Family Cancer Centre. Arrangements have been entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 14, 2020