|
|
Passed away suddenly at her home on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late John Horbach (2007). Loving mother of Don and Peter (Karen) Horbach. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan (Kristi) Horbach and Faith (Michael) Overweg and great-grandmother of Kennedy, Michaela and Mackenzie. She will be sadly missed by her sister Jean (the late George) Matiuschuk. Together with her family, Mrs. Horbach was the proud proprietor of Horbach Greenhouses in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Panachyda will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery , where she will be reunited with her beloved husband. In memory of Mrs. Horbach, donations to St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 18, 2020