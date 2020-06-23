Passed away peacefully on June 14th, 2020 at the age of 82, in the Port Colborne Hospital. Survived by her daughters Cheryl (Dennis Guillemette), Sue (Fenton Bates), and son Bill (Lena). Grandchildren Dennis (Destiny), Derek, Mary Jean (Jeremy), Dana (Chris), Jackie and Jordan. Great grandchildren Hunter, Scarlett, Emily and Emma. Mary is also survived by her sister- in- law Donalda Montean and her brother and sister-in-laws George (Cecelia "Sis"), and Johnny Sakalauskus. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mary was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 1975. Her parents were Mike Montean and Mary Pascari who immigrated from the Province of Bukovina in the early 1900's. She came from a family of 10 siblings. Mary loved her home in the country where you would find her out on her John Deere riding lawn mower cutting her grass. When she wasn't managing her home, she was often up-town shopping with a family member. She cherished her pop in visits with all her friends and family to enjoy a fresh cup of coffee and a bite to eat. The family would like to thank the PSW's and nursing staff that made her stay at the Port Colborne Hospital comfortable. In lieu of flowers please give a donation to the charity of your choice. The family will receive relatives and friends for a celebration of life at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 23, 2020.