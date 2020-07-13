1/1
Mary SZENASI
Passed away at Millennium Trail Manor on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 83. Predeceased by her husband Frank (2016) and her son Frank (2011). Cherished mother of Mary Szenasi, Les Szenasi (Christina) and Zoli Szenasi (Celine). Proud nana of Michael (Mandy), Brian (Brittany), Sarah, Stephanie, Lauren (Brandon) and Jennifer. Great-nana to Sebastian, Khloe, Landon, Ethan, Andrew, Jessica, Austin, Hayden and Chase. She is also survived by his her sister, nieces, nephews and family in Hungary. A private family service has been held through JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
