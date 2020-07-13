Passed away at Millennium Trail Manor on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 83. Predeceased by her husband Frank (2016) and her son Frank (2011). Cherished mother of Mary Szenasi, Les Szenasi (Christina) and Zoli Szenasi (Celine). Proud nana of Michael (Mandy), Brian (Brittany), Sarah, Stephanie, Lauren (Brandon) and Jennifer. Great-nana to Sebastian, Khloe, Landon, Ethan, Andrew, Jessica, Austin, Hayden and Chase. She is also survived by his her sister, nieces, nephews and family in Hungary. A private family service has been held through JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca