Passed away peacefully at Oakwood Park Lodge on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Walter (1971) and her dear friend Jack Rosinski (2012), her parents John and Annie Rokoss, her brother Walter Rokoss and her nephew Dr. Michael Rokoss. Loving mother of Debra Campbell (Douglas) and Greg Szwec (Susan). Cherished Baba of Jordan Fry (Priscilla), Alexandria and Rachel Szwec. Special great grandmother and Baba to Bethany and Sophia. She will be fondly remembered by all her nieces and nephews. Mom had a wonderful circle of friends and extended family that supported her throughout the years and were often thanked by a good meal and warm friendship. She will be greatly missed. Private Services have taken place. Arrangements were entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street. Donations in memory of Mary may be made to the Arthritis Association. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca