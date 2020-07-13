Passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 82. Predeceased by her husband John (2008), her sons Steven (2014) and Paul. Loving mother of Allan (Leslie). Cherished Granny to Kaytlin (Jeremy), Kyle, Aidan, Avery (Drew) and Haylie. Dear sister of Diane (the late John) Delost and sister-in-law of the late Lidia. Much loved aunt of Linda (Tulio), Shirley (Ralph), Margie (Gord), and John (Joyce). Mary will be lovingly remembered by many close friends. The family wishes to express their gratitude to nurses Julie and Tina from ParaMed and to all of the PSWs for their support and care. Special thanks to Dr. Torigian. In keeping with Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. Family and friends are welcome to attend an inurnment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery on Saturday, July 18. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations, attendance at the cemetery is limited to 50 people. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com