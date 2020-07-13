1/1
Mary (Pavlakovich) TENKE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 82. Predeceased by her husband John (2008), her sons Steven (2014) and Paul. Loving mother of Allan (Leslie). Cherished Granny to Kaytlin (Jeremy), Kyle, Aidan, Avery (Drew) and Haylie. Dear sister of Diane (the late John) Delost and sister-in-law of the late Lidia. Much loved aunt of Linda (Tulio), Shirley (Ralph), Margie (Gord), and John (Joyce). Mary will be lovingly remembered by many close friends. The family wishes to express their gratitude to nurses Julie and Tina from ParaMed and to all of the PSWs for their support and care. Special thanks to Dr. Torigian. In keeping with Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. Family and friends are welcome to attend an inurnment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery on Saturday, July 18. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations, attendance at the cemetery is limited to 50 people. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Darte Funeral Home North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved