Mary Terryberry
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Mary Terryberry on Sunday, Aug 2nd, 2020 at 85 years of age. Loving wife of the late Francis (Terry) Terryberry. Cherished mother of the late Cornelius (Neil), daughter Helen (Ron Ash) Dear grandmother of Carrie (Tom Kuennan), David (Michele Brazil). Great Grandma to Vaiyah, Viennyh, Valysiah-Iva. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer Society or MS Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 5, 2020.
