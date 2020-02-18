Home

Mary VEJRAZKA

Mary VEJRAZKA Obituary
Passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Jim (2012). Special Aunt to Bozena and her husband Marian Jusko, their daughter Vladia, their son Marian Jr. and his wife Zuzka. Great-Great Aunt to Maiya, Owen and Julian. Mary will be fondly remembered by her family in Slovak and Czech Republics as well as her friends in St. Catharines and in the USA. In keeping with Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Funeral Service will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. followed by and Inurnment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Donations made to the Canadian Diabetes Association will be appreciated by her family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 18, 2020
