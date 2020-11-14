Passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie, in her 68th year. Much loved mother of Tara (Chuck), Loretta, Crystal (Joe) and Cherie (Steve) and cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Karen will be forever missed by her siblings Barbara (Jim) Butts, Robert Lambert, Terry Lambert, Brenda Snider, Norma Harvey, Heather (Rob) Peters, Dorothy Guay, Diana Lambert, Katharine Vance and Robyn Lambert (Philip Oats) and her many close friends. Predeceased by her siblings Dennis Lambert, Janice Davies and Kelly Lambert. Karen's joys in life were her family, flowers, love of the beach, her books and animals (Buddy). The family extends sincere thanks to the staff of Douglas Memorial Hospital (First Floor) for their compassion and empathy throughout the duration of Karen's stay. Their heartfelt touches, kind words, and care were endearing and touched the family's heart. She will be greatly missed by everyone she has touched. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence St. Port Colborne on Monday November 16, 2020 from 1-1:45 p.m. There will be a private family funeral service. As per Ontario COVID-19 Regulations, attendance is limited to 30% of the building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our guests and staff. All guests attending are required to wear a mask if not exempt. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. "Always in our hearts and never forgotten" Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca