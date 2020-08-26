On August 25th, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family, in her 83rd year. Mary went to be with her Lord & Savior. Mary fought a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Wozniak (1998). Loving mother of Marie (Rick) and the late Linda (2007). Loving Nana of Michael (Melissa), David, Amanda and Christopher. Great grandmother to Ben & Isla. Predeceased by her parents Eugene & Anna Balanowski. Dear sister of the late Stephen (Anna) Balanowski and Jennie (late Joe) Olszewski. Mary will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family & friends in Canada, United States and Germany. Mary will be lovingly remembered for her famous cabbage rolls, her passion & enjoyment of crafts & knitting especially for her psansky eggs. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the palliative care staff at the NHS-St. Catharines and all her support team for their wonderful care of Mary. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Thursday, August 27th from 5:00-8:00pm. A private funeral will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church. Rite of Committal at Lakeview Cemetery, Thorold. (Face masks and social distancing required) If so desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family.