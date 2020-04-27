|
Peacefully, at Henley House, Mary Yvonne McLean (Bourrie) passed away on April 25 2020 just months after turning 91. She is survived by her children Mary Jo-Anne (Ed) Laws, Jan Herbert, Paul (Valerie) McLean, Carol (Kim Thompson) McLean, Sandy (Scott) Jenckes, and Brian (Angela) McLean. Mary adored each grandchild as they came along: Alyssa McLean, Brent (Becky Healy) Herbert, Kyle Herbert, Rachel (Rob Turenne) McLean, Stephen Jenckes, Ellen Jenckes and Nicole McLean as well as great grandchildren Laken, Mason, and Alice. Predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Nellie Bourrie and numerous cousins. Former wife of James (Jim) McLean. Although born in Toronto, Ontario on February 17, 1929, Mary lived her early years in Collingwood, Ontario but spent most of her life in St. Catharines. Over her lifetime, she worked various jobs, including telephone operator, short order cook, Fuller Brush salesperson and office staff. She made great long-time friends at Wallace's and the Right House especially Carm, Linda, Shirley, Rebecca and Rene. Those who knew her well, will miss her sense of humor. If you were lucky, she knitted you a baby blanket, hat or headband, or sweater. Some of her passions included watching figure skating, 'I Love Lucy' episodes or Carol Burnett Comedy, and used to be able to tell about the lives and loves of the men of Formula One racing! Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Mary to a . Arrangements entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME. 585 Carlton Street St. Catharines, Ontario On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 27, 2020