Mathilda (Tillie) MURPHY
Born May 18, 1932 in Reesor, Ontario, to parents Jacob and Mathilde Friesen. Died peacefully in Ottawa on May 20, 2020. Absolutely beloved wife of Harvey Murphy (2016) and cherished mother to Lauren Murphy (Chong Pelot), Cheryl Armstrong (Andy), Jocelyn Richard (Bruce) and Richard Murphy (Louise). Adored grandmother of Sheila Bégin (Robert), Rachel Herrndorf, Matthew Armstrong (Stephanie), Louise Roach (Ryan), Michael Armstrong (Sarah-Lorraine Wolff), Katherine Richard-Teeple (Clark), Jack Richard (Mia Fortino), Kieran and Jocelyn Murphy. Great-grandmother to Luke, Liam, Koen and Zane. Tillie grew up in Clear Creek Ontario, with her siblings Susan, Jake, Bill, Helen, Pete, Henry, Martin, Jessie, Neil, Wanda and Nick. She met Harvey while they were both working at Mutual Life, and supported him throughout his call to the church. She was his lifelong partner in the ministry, taking an active role in their church communities in Empress, Prince Albert, Owen Sound, Niagara Falls, and in their retirement in churches in Kitchener and Cambridge. Tillie was loved by all for her caring nature, utmost kindness, sense of humour, tireless energy and absolutely wonderful baking. She loved to sing, garden, sit waterside, laugh with her family and just enjoy her grandchildren. We will all treasure memories of the lunch table with her homemade soup and tvibac, with lots of love and laughter. We will gather to celebrate Tillie's life when family can be together again. Donations to the MCC or a church of your choice are welcome.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly Funeral Home - Kanata - KANATA
580 EAGLESON RD
Kanata, ON K2M 1H4
(613) 591-6580
