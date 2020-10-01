1/1
Matthew Alexander Timothy Lannon
It is with a great sense of loss and sadness, our family announce the sudden passing of a dear son and brother. Matthew in his 37th year was the beloved son of Valerie and the late Peter (2017). Matthew was a loving brother to Pete and Brendan also a dear Grandson to the late Enid and Bill Long. Matthew was a kind and caring soul who loved his community, music and nature. He sang with the Niagara Children's Chorus and was an avid sailor with the Sea Cadets and with his Dad. Matthew attended Sir Sanford Fleming College where he studied recreational programs which lead him to a career working with seniors and brain injured adults. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday October 6, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines, Ontario. A private family service to follow. If desired, donations in memory of Matthew can be made to Positive Living Niagara or The Canadian Mental Health Association. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 attendees. All guests attending the visitation or funeral MUST wear a mask. Please visit our On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
