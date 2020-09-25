Matthew KIRKWOOD

On September 22, 2020, at the young age of 41, after a long, hard struggle with addiction, and depression, Matthew's battle has sadly and tragically ended. His pain and his suffering are over, and we can only pray he has found his peace. He will be lovingly remembered and cherished by his strongest supporter his mother, Corrine Kirkwood; who never gave up on him; who knew the good in him, and loved him without conditions, without borders. Matt will be truly missed by his brother and friend, Mike (Madeline) Dillen, sister Jodi (Joe) Cosco, sister Debbie (Kirkwood) Vanderbeek (Hank), his nephews: James (Megan) Cosco, Zachary (Brianna) Cosco, and Michael Cosco, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Matt is predeceased by his father Danny Kirkwood (1991). Matt will be sadly missed by his good friends: Carlos, Mark and Jakob. Matt was Pittsburgh Penguins #1 fan - never missing a game! He once drove to a Pens game and personally met his hockey Idol, Mario Lemieux! He was always a sports fan - loving football Sundays and Hockey Night in Canada. Matt was a son, a brother, a nephew, an uncle and a friend. Matt worked for the Sheraton Hotel for many years before moving on to Georgia Pacific. Matt also enjoyed his time while employed with the Casino. He had many good jobs in his young life and worked very hard. His knowledge of computers and technology was vast. His smile lit up a room, and his laughter was contagious. Matt had a deep love for Rock and Roll, growing up loving 70's rock. Matt had the biggest and most compassionate giving heart - always putting others before himself. We will always treasure that and many other wonderful things he did for people. Walk peaceful Matt. Walk proud and walk strong. Hold your head up high and stand up tall. Your battle has ended. Cremation with a private service and interment to take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated by his family. Please consider leaving a condolence or memory at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
