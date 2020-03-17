|
Matthew Neal, age 29, passed peacefully in his sleep at Douglas Memorial Hospital on March 14, 2020. He will be forever missed by Mom and Dad, Lisa and Thomas Neal and his big brother Daniel. He also leaves behind his grandparents (Nanny) Betty Neal and (Grandma) Sandra Rempel - Smalldon and husband Bob Smalldon. He is remembered by his Aunts, Uncles Barry and Diane Neal, Rob and Hera Neal, Michael and Gale Rempel and Dave and Sue Rempel. He is also remembered by his Cousins Michael (Kristyn), Mitchell (Jessica), Seneka (Enrico), and Adam (Cassie) and Garrett. He is predeceased by his (Poppa) William Neal, (Grandpa) Henry Rempel, Aunt Janice Neal and Cousin Katie Rempel. Born December 20, 1990 at Douglas Memorial Hospital under the care of Dr. Hilda Makken. Matthew had a complicated start to life and was moved to McMaster Hospital shortly after birth. He was given slim hopes for survival and was diagnosed with CHARGE syndrome. Although he faced countless doctor visits and road blocks Matthew thrived and brought life and love to everybody he touched. Matt has been to Disney World 60+ times, truly his families Happy Place. In honour of Matt's passing Disney has closed all of it's theme parks worldwide, thanks Disney. At age 19, he was introduced to Dr. Kim Scher, a true lifesaver who helped squeeze every last second out of Matt and was there to comfort him in his passing. Matt was surrounded by his loving caregivers (his harem) who improved his quality of life and showed their devotion to the very end, his family can never thank you enough. Special Thanks to Matthew's nurses and doctors at Welland Hospital and Douglas Memorial Palliative Care Unit. If desired, donations in Matthew's Memory may be made to the Douglas Memorial Palliative Care Unit. Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation being held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave. Fort Erie. In true Matthew fashion, please wear your favourite Disney apparel. For those unable to attend, please go to the Benner website and leave the family your condolences or warm messages. www.bennerfuneralservices.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 17, 2020