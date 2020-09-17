1/1
Maureen Elaine MACGREGOR
It is with deep sadness that the family of Maureen MacGregor announce her sudden passing at the St. Catharines Hospital on Monday, September 14, 2020. Beloved mother of Fraser Sneddon (Tracy), Richard Sneddon (France), Laura Sneddon (Jeff) and Camille Sneddon (Walter). Cherished grandmother of Leah, Lindsey, Philippe, Nicolas, Jonathan, Cole, Marguerite, Ruby and Leo. The family would like to thank the staff at Tufford Manor and the hospital for Maureen's care. According to Maureen's wishes, a private ceremony with immediate family will take place at a later date.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 17, 2020.
