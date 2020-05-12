Maurice CHABOT
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Maurice on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Patricia (Bietz) Chabot. Loving father of Liliane Chabot (Lee Koerner) Andre Chabot (Caitlin) and Sylvie Morgan (Ian). Cherished grandfather of Preston Morgan and Benjamin Morgan. Dear brother of Blaise Chabot (Micheline), Marcel Chabot, Colette Cardinal (Gilles), Fleurette Laverdiere, Doris Chabot and Suzelle Ungor (Imre). Maurice worked at Paroisse Sacre Coeur in maintance for over twenty years. Cremations has taken place and a funeral mass will be held at a later date. If desired donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences and donations please visit our website at: www.wellandfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 12, 2020.
