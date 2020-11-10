1/1
Maurice LAFLAMME
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of 56 years to Noella Laflamme (nee Bertrand). Dearly loved father of Andre (Cheryl) Laflamme and Patrick (Lyndsay) Laflamme. Cherished grandpapa of Allan, Eric, Kyle and Sarah. He will be especially missed by his sister-in-law Hermance Laflamme and his in-laws in the Bertrand family and by his many brothers and sisters. Cremation has taken place. A private Funeral Service in celebration of his life will be held at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Laflamme, donations to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre) would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved