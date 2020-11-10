Passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of 56 years to Noella Laflamme (nee Bertrand). Dearly loved father of Andre (Cheryl) Laflamme and Patrick (Lyndsay) Laflamme. Cherished grandpapa of Allan, Eric, Kyle and Sarah. He will be especially missed by his sister-in-law Hermance Laflamme and his in-laws in the Bertrand family and by his many brothers and sisters. Cremation has taken place. A private Funeral Service in celebration of his life will be held at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Laflamme, donations to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre) would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com