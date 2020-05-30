Maurice Walter KRACK
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Niagara on Friday, May 29, 2020 in his 83rd year. Loving husband of Sheila. Dear father of Susannah and her husband Brad Stearns. Survived by his brother Donald and his wife Linda Krack. Uncle of Nadine and Tanys. Born in Thunder Bay, Maurice spent his entire career in maritime shipping, originally with Paterson in Thunder Bay and Montreal, and retired from Algoma Central in St. Catharines. He enjoyed photography and was a member of the Montreal Grunt Club. In honouring Maurice's wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held later. Donations to Hospice Niagara or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Special thanks to all the many medical personnel that helped care for Moe. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 30, 2020.
