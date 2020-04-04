|
|
It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved mom, Mavis Harris on April 1, 2020 in her 86th year. Predeceased by our cherished dad, her husband and soul mate Reg (2007). She will be forever missed and loved by her daughters Chris (Russ) Clark and Terri (Rick) Cook. Mom was a devoted nana to her granddaughter Tiffany Clark (James) & great grandsons Ethan and Noah, and her granddaughter Ashley Clark (Travis) & great grandsons Eric and Hunter, and her grandson Cody Cook, all of whom she adored and loved with all of her heart. Mom leaves behind her beloved sister and best friend, Jess Izzard and her family, her sisters-in-law Rose Hardman, Claire Harris, Margaret Harris and brother-in-law Gerald Harris and their families, all of whom reside in England and her loving sister-in-law Rowena Harris and her family, who live locally. We would especially like to thank all of mom's friends, you were always there for her in so many ways. Mom shared lots of fond memories including her monthly lunch with Sharon and her Nabisco friends, all of her apartment friends dropping by for visits and bringing goodies, their get togethers for card games and front entrance gatherings, she absolutely cherished everyone's friendship. Sheila, mom's friend for over 70 years, was an essential part of her life along with her sister Jess - they always called monthly to catch up. Our sincerest gratitude to the staff at Niagara Falls General Hospital, you made it possible during this horrific pandemic to strategically allow each one of our family to say goodbye, thank you. To Dr. Rosa, you have not only been mom's doctor, you were a friend to her, she trusted in you and you never hesitated to drop by her home when she wasn't able to get to you for an appointment, your empathy tops the scale, thank you. In memory of Mavis, donations to The Kidney Foundation www.kidney.ca or to help with the fight against the COVID 19 Pandemic (www.canadahelps.org) would be appreciated by her family. A private family service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted with MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 4, 2020