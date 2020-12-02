1/
Maxine (Bowser) PURVIS
Peacefully at the Portal Village, Port Colborne on Monday Novemer 30, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Alex (2017) for over 64 years. Loving mother of Thomas, Sandy, and Tim. Cherished grandmother of Robin, Jenesa, and Kyle. Devoted great-grandmother of Noah, Dawson, Dylan, Preston, Tyson, and Caleb. Predeceased by her parents, brothers, and sisters. In accordance with Maxine's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family wishes to Thank all the Doctors, Nurses and staff at Portal Village for all the wonderful care that Maxine received the past few years. Memorial donations, in memory of Maxine may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 2, 2020.
