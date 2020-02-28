|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of May Anna Josephine Thompson of St. Catharines on February 25, 2020 at the age of 62. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Michael Thompson. Loving mother to Justin, Corinna, and Lindsay. Proud Nana to ten grandchildren, Paige, Collin, Anthony, Chelsea, Brianna, Abagaille, Jaden, Emma, Kinsley, and Nova. May will be missed dearly. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, March 8th 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the lock 3 Museum located at 1932 Welland Canals Parkway in St. Catharines.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 28, 2020