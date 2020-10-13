1/1
May Ella HOUGHTON
On October 10, 2020, May Ella Houghton, age 89, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family in St. Catharines after a short illness. May Ella leaves her life-long husband of 66 years, John E. Houghton, and three daughters: Susan Houghton-Fenton and her husband Michael Fenton of Acton, Massachusetts; Anne Kirkpatrick and her husband Michael Kirkpatrick of St. Catharines, Ontario; and Margaret Lailey and her husband David Lailey of Toronto, Ontario. May Ella also leaves five grandchildren: Ted Kirkpatrick; Daniel Kirkpatrick and his wife Gillian and great grandson Thomas; Charles Lailey; Anna Lailey; and Jack Fenton. May Ella was well known for her beautiful smile, laugh, sense of style, and love of family. She was also a fierce bridge player, avid golfer with two holes in one to her credit, a well-known fly fisherman in certain parts of Quebec, a competitive cribbage player and a great cook. She loved spending time with her family and good friends and created long-lasting memories for everyone. In her last days, she repeatedly expressed to her family how happy she was that "we are all together." The family would like to thank Dr. Nishan Jayawardene, the staff at the Royal Henley Retirement Community and Hospice Niagara, and other community caregivers for their compassionate care and support. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. A private funeral mass will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Niagara or the Canadian Cancer Society. "Remember that soul mates never separate at death...they just exist in a different presence." On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 13, 2020.
