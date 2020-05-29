Megan VORSTENBOSCH
May 14, 1991- May 23, 2020 It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our sweet Megan on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the young age of 29. She will be terribly missed by her parents Steve and Laurie, her siblings Lexie and John ,her grandmother Cathy and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is now reunited with her grandparents Wayne and Dee and her grandpa John. A celebration of life will be held at a time when possible. Details will be posted to the Williams Funeral Services website once they have been confirmed. In honour of Megan, please consider a random act of kindness for someone in need. Online condolences and memories of Megan may be shared at www.williamsfuneralservices.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 29, 2020.
