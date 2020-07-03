Passed away surrounded by her loving family at her residence on Friday June 26, 2020 at the age of 59. Melanie is predeceased by her loving parents, Austin (1992) and Shirley (nee Lint) (2005) Robinson, and her brother Mike (Judy) Robinson (2014). Melanie leaves behind her beloved husband Marc MacWhirter. Her brothers Reg (Carla) and Rich Robinson, her sister Tracy Robinson, her dearest friend and cousin Liz Lint. She will be dearly missed by her loving daughter, Stephanie (Mark) Gault. And her friends of many, many years, Bill and Anita McMenemy. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her cousin and friend Mike Woods, her brothers-in-law Clyde (Lynda), Nelson, Donald (Carol), Dennis (Lynn) and Arliss MacWhirter, her sisters-in-law, Bessy Craig, Dolly (Lester) Hottot, Lorraine Campbell, Janet Stack, and Caroline MacWhirter and her favorite great nephew Dagan Edward Marc Brinda. Much love and many fond memories to Mrs. Beryl Vout, who was a second mother to her and her dear friend Nancy Vout. As per Melanie's wishes, cremation has taken place and her ashes are to be scattered at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. In memory of Melanie, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Liver Transplant Association would be appreciated by her family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com