March 1, 1947 - August 21, 2020 It is with deep sadness that our family announces the passing of Melissa Catherine Whitman (née Osborne) of Niagara Falls. Melissa fought a courageous eight month battle with cancer, but unfortunately succumbed to the illness early on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 73, held lovingly by her daughter. Melissa was at peace, having received Communion and anointing with holy oil just hours before she died. Melissa will be reunited in Heaven with her soul mate William Rodger Whitman, and her parents Evelyn and George Osborne. She will be fondly remembered by her daughter Catherine (Andrew) Mason, and son Rodger (Ariana) Whitman, her 5 grandchildren Dylan Mason, Rodger J Whitman, David Mason, Travis Mason and Dane Whitman, her sister Dolly Wilson, her nieces and nephews Robb, Laura, Beth (Brian) Kent and Joe Wilson, as well as many other friends and family. The family wishes to extend their profound appreciation to the congregation of Christ Church (Niagara Falls), Dr. Yelamanchili, the Palliative Care Outreach Team (Dr. Manser), the staff of ParaMed (especially coordinator Pam Ledoux and the caring visiting nurses Liliya, Diane and Kerrie), the PSWs of ParaMed/Revera, Hetherington & Dean (Diana, Dalton and Brittany) and close friends and family, all of whom comforted and coached Melissa and her family during this difficult time. The celebration of life will take place on Thursday, August 27, 2020 (visitation from 7pm - 9pm), and on Friday, August 28, 2020 (visitation from 10am - 12pm) with a private family service (11am) at W. John Thomas Funeral Home located at 244 Victoria St East in Alliston, Ontario. Please be aware that masks and hand sanitizer will be required indoors and we will try to accommodate all visitors while remaining safe. If you wish to attend virtually, Zoom meeting information is: Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83559384965
, Meeting ID: 835 5938 4965 In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parish of Christ Church Niagara Falls (https://niagaraanglican.ca/donate
).