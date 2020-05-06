It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Melvin Budarick, in his 90th year. Mel died peacefully at Tabor Manor in St. Catharines. Mel was born in Canoe Lake, the fourth of seven children. He was an accomplished welder, he had many self-taught talents, like playing guitar, making wine and woodworking. He learned Morse code (– – • • –••), he had his ham radio license, he learned to navigate by the stars like the explorer he was, he took up sailing and wind surfing. He played tennis and badminton in summer and skied and snowshoed in winter. He was still a Leafs fan after all these years. At least he could remember when the Leafs actually did win a Cup.

He married Beverly Pringle in 1953 and they kept a happy home for 44 years before Beverly left this world. Together, they created a family, made friends, played cards, drank wine (4:00 wine time), sang songs, enjoyed their cottage and spoiled their grandchildren.

Mel was a good guy. A good man. A dear friend. A great father. A loving grandfather. Mel loved coffee, dogs, Tilley hats, campfire songs, farkle, sailing, Johnnie Walker Blue label, family reunions and Liquorice Allsorts.

Mel will be greatly missed by his son, Greg, daughter-in-law, Barb, his two, much loved, grandchildren; Aleksandra (David) and Jake (Catherine), his sister, Joan, his brother, Milton, and his wife, Elfrieda - and the extended families and many true and life-long friends. Predeceased by his wife, Beverly (1997), and his siblings; Harvey, Ken, Berdina and Lawrence.

Although he has now left us, he will live on through us. We wish we could tell him that we love him one more time, but we know that he already knew that. Say "Hi" to Grandma for us.

Mel will forever be remembered as being the life of any party, playing guitar and singing his favourite song "Oh Lord, it's hard to be humble…"

In honouring Mel's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place in the future. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144.

Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store