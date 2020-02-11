Home

Passed away peacefully at Hospice Niagara on Sunday, February 9, 2020 achieving her goal of the age of 90. Predeceased by her loving husband Oscar Bonaguro (2009). Loving mother to Vanda (Charlie) Zufich and Nancy (Steven) DeProphetis. Adored nonna of Amanda (Matthew) Wilkinson, Cassandra and Jillian Zufich, Samantha (Dale) Littlewood and Eric DeProphetis (Cassidy McDonald). Cherished bisnonna of Vienna and Paislee Littlewood. Loving sister of Lino (Anna) Vidotto, Maria (Dario) Copelli, Oreste (Marisa) Vidotto, Egidio (Anna) Vidotto and Lorena (Bruno) Toffoleto. Predeceased by her sister Agusta. A special thank you to the wonderful staff of Hospice Niagara, the homecare nurses, especially Helen, Cathy and Irene and the PSWs Daniele, Vicky and Kathy. We are so appreciative of everything you did for our mom. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Wednesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mrs. Bonaguro, donations to Hospice Niagara would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 11, 2020
