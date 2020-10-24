Mercedes Tasane

Born in Tallinn, Estonia, April 20, 1923, and passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Niagara Health St. Catharines Site on October 20, 2020 at the age of 97. She was predeceased by her loving husband Oscar and her son David. She is survived by her sons Jan (Sara Day), Richard (Jamie Bird) and daughter-in-law Sally Tasane, her grandchildren Tiffanie Tasane, Samantha (Martin) Hampshire, John (Meghan McKee) Tasane, Alexander (Pamela) Tasane, and her great-grandchildren Oscar, Hugo, and Clementine Burgess, Ethan Hampshire, and Cooper and Wilhelmina Tasane. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of the staff at The Orchards Retirement Residence in Vineland for the care and compassion that they have shown to Mercedes over the past 2 years. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Catharines Public Library Endowment & Trust Fund. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
.