On Friday November 6th, Merlin passed away peacefully at the age of 78. Survived by his loving wife, Diane (nee Wicks), of 55 years, his three children: Todd, Tyler (Alex), and Christy (Jason) and his 2 granddaughters Abbie and Daisy. Dear brother of his sister Judy (Robert) Mansfield. Pre-deceased by his parents, Ray and Fannie, and his brother, Gordon. Merlin had a successful career that spanned decades at Ontario Paper Company, but his greatest successes were at home. Whether he was renovating the house, designing a beautiful garden, showing the world to the family he loved so dearly, he spent his life doing everything he could to create an amazing life and home for the people he loved. He was our hero. A special thank you goes out to the staff at Pleasant Manor Heritage Place in Virgil for their care and dedication during these uncertain times. In honouring Merlin's wishes a private family service has taken place. Donations can be made in memory of Merlin to The Alzheimer's Society Niagara Region or to Pleasant Manor Long Term Care in Virgil. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca